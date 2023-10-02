Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 597,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,414. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

