Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.41. 1,043,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,831. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.65 and its 200-day moving average is $455.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

