Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Position Lifted by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Matrix Service makes up about 4.9% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 4.43% of Matrix Service worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 792.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,373. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

