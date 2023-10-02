Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $385.61 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

