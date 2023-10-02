Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $406.98. 420,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

