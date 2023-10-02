Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. 1,789,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,286. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

