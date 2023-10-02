Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

NYSE LMND opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

