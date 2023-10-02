Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $836.01. The company had a trading volume of 561,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,502. The company has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $862.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

