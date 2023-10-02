Kooman & Associates Has $322,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $93.48. 821,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

