Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $568.96. 896,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,936. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.37 and a 200 day moving average of $525.58.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

