JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $455.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $505.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.06.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $377.60 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,317,192. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

