Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 4.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $88.55. 388,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

