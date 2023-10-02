Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.60. 597,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,403. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

