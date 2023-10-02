Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $39.72. 3,997,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.