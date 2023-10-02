iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 505,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.