iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.09. 470,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.82 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

