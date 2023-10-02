iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.52

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.52 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 262351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.