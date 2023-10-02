iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.52

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.52 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 262351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.64.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
