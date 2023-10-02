Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.75. 873,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

