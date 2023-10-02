Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 160,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.36. 14,092,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,358,613. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

