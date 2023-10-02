Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 436 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 23,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

