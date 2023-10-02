Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $877,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 468,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

