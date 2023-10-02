Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $8.34 Million Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $676,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,762. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

