Intelligent Financial Strategies Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after buying an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,761 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.79. 10,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

