Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.32. 737,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,687. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.46 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

