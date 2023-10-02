IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

IDP Education Stock Performance

Shares of IDP Education stock remained flat at $13.60 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

