IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
IDP Education Stock Performance
Shares of IDP Education stock remained flat at $13.60 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
About IDP Education
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDP Education
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.