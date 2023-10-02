Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $247.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $204.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $96,880,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $1,092,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

