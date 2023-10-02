Hobart Private Capital LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,783. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

