Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $416.75. 849,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

