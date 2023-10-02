Hedera Trading Down 0% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $63.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,990.849155 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05101558 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $46,363,138.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.