Head to Head Review: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGames $165.70 million 5.46 -$18.97 million ($0.41) -65.85

Atlanta Braves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGames.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlanta Braves and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoGames 1 5 0 0 1.83

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.81%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A NeoGames -6.03% 12.21% 3.75%

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats NeoGames on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves



Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About NeoGames



NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platform services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

