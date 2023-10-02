Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.16 and a quick ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,300,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

