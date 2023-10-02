Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,450. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

