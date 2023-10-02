First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.95. 1,416,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,040. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.