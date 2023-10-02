First Command Bank Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.91. 645,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,929. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.20. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

