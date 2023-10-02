First Command Bank Sells 102 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $14.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $492.12. 809,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

