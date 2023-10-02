First Command Bank Purchases 2,149 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,571,000 after buying an additional 482,048 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.78. 1,404,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

