First Command Bank Has $377,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,840,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,756,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

