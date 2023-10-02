First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $40.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.14. The company had a trading volume of 635,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,795. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

