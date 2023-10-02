Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,757. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

