Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

CAT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.64. 1,113,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $166.05 and a one year high of $293.88.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.