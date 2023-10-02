Farmers Trust Co. Has $556,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $57.76. 5,523,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,037. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

