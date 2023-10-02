Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

HON stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

