Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. 9,588,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,905. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $181.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

