Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

