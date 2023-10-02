Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

