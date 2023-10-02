Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
