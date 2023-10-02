Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

