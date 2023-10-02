E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Holdings Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

E2open Parent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 280,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,900. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

