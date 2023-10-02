Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,192. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

