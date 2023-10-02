Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,592,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,145,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,170. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

