Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,673. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.